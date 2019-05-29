Venezuela's economy shrinks by almost 50% in last 5 years — Central Bank

CARACAS, May 29. /TASS/. Venezuelan economy shrunk by 47.7% since 2013, the country's Central Bank said in a report released on Tuesday.

According to the report, inflation in Venezuela reached 130,060% in 2018. The last report was released by Venezuela's Central Bank in 2015. After that, the authorities temporarily suspended publication of inflation data, saying that this issue resembles "an economic war."

The report said that revenue from oil sales stood at around $29.8 bln in 2018, which is 5.6% less than in the previous year.

Venezuela has been going through an acute social-economic crisis over the last few years, accompanied by the devaluation of national currency and hyperinflation. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that inflation in Venezuela may reach 10 mln percent by the end of 2019.