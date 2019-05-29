Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuela's economy shrinks by almost 50% in last 5 years — Central Bank

Business & Economy
May 29, 8:21 UTC+3 CARACAS

Venezuela has been going through an acute social-economic crisis over the last few years

Share
1 pages in this article

CARACAS, May 29. /TASS/. Venezuelan economy shrunk by 47.7% since 2013, the country's Central Bank said in a report released on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes contacts between Venezuelan government, opposition

According to the report, inflation in Venezuela reached 130,060% in 2018. The last report was released by Venezuela's Central Bank in 2015. After that, the authorities temporarily suspended publication of inflation data, saying that this issue resembles "an economic war."

The report said that revenue from oil sales stood at around $29.8 bln in 2018, which is 5.6% less than in the previous year.

Venezuela has been going through an acute social-economic crisis over the last few years, accompanied by the devaluation of national currency and hyperinflation. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that inflation in Venezuela may reach 10 mln percent by the end of 2019. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
First flight of Russia's heavy UAV Okhotnik planned for July-August — source
2
Russian plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets
3
British media distort real situation with Russia's Arctic policies — Russian embassy
4
Russian defense minister arrives in Japan for working visit
5
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
6
Russia’s UAC has initiated lawsuit against Ukraine’s Antonov State Company
7
Russia extends service life for SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs to over 36 years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT