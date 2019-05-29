Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Argentina, Russia work on nuclear power plant construction project — official

Business & Economy
May 29, 6:56 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert said that experts are already working on selecting a location for construction

BUENOS AIRES, May 29. /TASS/. Argentina and Russia have set up a working group tasked with specifying the project on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Latin American country, head of the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor and chairman of the Russian-Argentine inter-governmental commission Sergey Dankvert said on Tuesday.

Rosatom plans to sign contract to build 2 units of new nuclear power plant in China

"The working group is tasked with specifying all matters pertaining to this project," Dankvert told reporters after the commission's session in Buenos Aires.

He noted that experts are now working on selecting a location for this project. "We think that we may see a very serious breakthrough in this sphere," he added.

The agricultural watchdog's head said that the energy sphere is one of the most promising for the development of bilateral cooperation. "Argentina has many deposits which need to be developed. We can totally do this, considering the experience, including in the sphere of hydraulic fracturing. We have discussed all of this," Dankvert said.

According to the draft protocol signed at the end of the commission's session, the sides "agreed to focus efforts on searching for and implementing joint projects in the spheres of energy, industry and transport, peaceful atom and space exploration, agriculture and other spheres of mutual interest.".

Nuclear energy
