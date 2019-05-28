Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's PM not ruling out Eurasian Economic Union’s expansion

Business & Economy
May 28, 8:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The presidents of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan signed the Treaty on establishing the Eurasian Economic Union on May 29, 2014

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union is an open association, which can be expanded, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on occasion of the EAEU’s fifth anniversary.

Speaking on the union’s goals, the Russian premier noted that its five member-states - Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan - "should not lag behind the global agenda," namely in digital economy, artificial intelligence, the creation of a quantum computer and other important projects.

"Only in this case our Eurasian Union will be a success," Medvedev said, stressing that this is an open union, which has its observers and can be expanded, making the member-states successful too. "So, the citizens of our countries will be fine, they will feel certain in our turbulent century."

According to Medvedev, the EAEU learns through errors of other integration associations. The five member-states managed to solve issues more quickly, compared with other unions, which had spent dozens of years on this effort.

"Another thing was when the European Union was created in the 1950s-1960s - when all this process began then, and they could act accurately, feelingly, with sense and clearly," he said, stressing that now there is the need for acting rapidly as "time is pressing."

The presidents of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan signed the Treaty on establishing the Eurasian Economic Union on May 29, 2014 in the Kazakh capital Astana (now Nur-Sultan). Armenia signed a treaty on joining the EAEU in October 2014 (the republic became its member on January 1, 2015), and Kyrgyzstan inked a similar agreement in December 2014, which entered into force in August 2015. In May 2018, Moldova was granted the status of an observer state.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
2
Ukraine to seek international status for Kerch Strait — Foreign Ministry
3
Drumming to the beat: St. Petersburg trots out swaggering birthday celebration
4
Russia's PM not ruling out Eurasian Economic Union’s expansion
5
Finland caps 2019 Ice Hockey World Championship with 3-1 win over Canada
6
By 2025, developed countries to lose quarter of their nuclear capacity — reports
7
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT