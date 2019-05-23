Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Medvedev urges legal steps to limit presence of state on competitive markets

Business & Economy
May 23, 18:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Prime Minister stressed that this is one of the tasks for the Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev considers it necessary to take legal steps to limit the creation of federal state unitary enterprises on competitive markets. He made this statement speaking at a board meeting of the Economic Development Ministry.

"Another topic is to ensure the growth rate of the economy and the development of a competitive environment. We need to continue the formation of a modern regulatory framework in this area. It implies legislative limitation of the state’s presence in competitive markets, in particular, limiting creation of unitary enterprises and other companies, which are directly controlled by the state," he said.

Medvedev stressed that this is one of the tasks for the Economic Development Ministry.

"In general, work on improving the business environment and improving investment activity should be launched, primarily in the regions, including within the framework of the Strategy of Spatial Development," the Prime Minister noted.

Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
