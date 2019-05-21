Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US seeks to get even with Russia for help to Syria through new sanctions: Foreign Ministry

Business & Economy
May 21, 21:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two Russian companies and a military training center came under non-proliferation measures imposed by the US government

MOSCOW, May 21./TASS/. The US sanctions against two Russian companies and a military training center suggest Washington’s bid to get even with Russia for its assistance in strengthening Syria’s air defense, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Tuesday.

"Formally, attempts are made to accuse the Russian side of violating the American law banning military-technical cooperation with Iran, North Korea and Syria, which has nothing to do with Russia. In reality, it clearly means that they want to get even for help in strengthening Syria’s air defense, which the US and some of its partners have repeatedly checked for strength by making attacks in violation of international law," the ministry said.

Read also

US imposed non-proliferation measures against three Russian entities

Two Russian companies and a military training center came under non-proliferation measures imposed by the US government, according to a statement published in the Federal Register.

"On May 14, 2019, the U.S. Government applied the measures authorized in Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (Pub. L. 109-353)" according to the statement.

This statement is followed by the list of companies, which came under such measures. The list includes three Russian legal entities: Gatchina Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) Training Center, Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) (Tula), Moscow Machine Building Plant Avangard (MMZ Avangard).

Topics
Sanctions
