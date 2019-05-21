US imposed non-proliferation measures against three Russian entities

WASHINGTON, May 21 /TASS/. Two Russian companies and a military training center came under non-proliferation measures imposed by the US government. This is according to a statement published in the Federal Register.

"On May 14, 2019, the U.S. Government applied the measures authorized in Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (Pub. L. 109-353)" according to the statement.

This statement is followed by the list of companies, which came under such measures. The list includes three Russian legal entities: Gatchina Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) Training Center, Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) (Tula), Moscow Machine Building Plant Avangard (MMZ Avangard). The list also comprises a number of legal persons from China, Syria.

Under the Act, no department or agency of the United States Government may "procure or enter into any contract for the procurement of any goods, technology, or services from these foreign persons," "provide any assistance to these foreign persons, and these persons shall not be eligible to participate in any assistance program of the United States Government." Besides that, "no United States Government sales to these foreign persons of any item on the United States Munitions List are permitted."

The decision to impose the nonproliferation measures was approved by Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford. The sanctions have been imposed for two years, but the term can be reduced or terminated by the decision of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The US authorities do not specify their claims against the three Russian organizations. Earlier the US also made attempts of extraterritorial application of its internal legislation, which were repeatedly rejected by Russia.