Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US imposed non-proliferation measures against three Russian entities

Business & Economy
May 21, 19:09 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The list includes: Gatchina Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) Training Center, Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) (Tula), Moscow Machine Building Plant Avangard (MMZ Avangard)

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mark Wilson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, May 21 /TASS/. Two Russian companies and a military training center came under non-proliferation measures imposed by the US government. This is according to a statement published in the Federal Register.

"On May 14, 2019, the U.S. Government applied the measures authorized in Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (Pub. L. 109-353)" according to the statement.

This statement is followed by the list of companies, which came under such measures. The list includes three Russian legal entities: Gatchina Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) Training Center, Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) (Tula), Moscow Machine Building Plant Avangard (MMZ Avangard). The list also comprises a number of legal persons from China, Syria.

Under the Act, no department or agency of the United States Government may "procure or enter into any contract for the procurement of any goods, technology, or services from these foreign persons," "provide any assistance to these foreign persons, and these persons shall not be eligible to participate in any assistance program of the United States Government." Besides that, "no United States Government sales to these foreign persons of any item on the United States Munitions List are permitted."

The decision to impose the nonproliferation measures was approved by Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford. The sanctions have been imposed for two years, but the term can be reduced or terminated by the decision of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The US authorities do not specify their claims against the three Russian organizations. Earlier the US also made attempts of extraterritorial application of its internal legislation, which were repeatedly rejected by Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
2
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast
3
US, Germany, UK, Poland block UN SC emergency session on Ukraine's language law
4
Vintage cars from all over the world roll through Russia’s capital
5
Kremlin assures possible US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
6
Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow denies rumors about Russian military base
7
Venezuela’s vice president plans trip to Moscow over economic agenda
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT