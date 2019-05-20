Aeroflot reschedules flights to and from Italy over strike on May 21-22

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship air carrier, has either cancelled or rescheduled a number of flights to Italy on May 21 and 22 because of a strike at Italian airports.

Thus, according to Aeroflot’s press statement posted on its website, flights from Sheremetyevo airport to Bologna and back (SU2424 and SU2425), to Milan and back (SU2410 and SU2411) and two flights to Rome and back (SU2418, SU2419, SU2406 and SU2407) on May 21 have been cancelled.

Apart from that, flights SU2404 and SU2405 to Rome and back on May 21 have been delayed for several hours, while flight SU2429 from Bologna to Sheremetyevo on May 22 has been rescheduled for an earlier time.