Gazprom CEO says possible delays in Nord Strem-2 implementation will be insignificant

Business & Economy
May 19, 16:57 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINS

In was reported on May15 that a total of 1,241 kilometers of pipes, or 50.6% of the overall length of the pipeline’s two threads, had been laid by that day

YUZHNO-SAKHALINS, May 19. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom Alexei Miller on Sunday did not rule out possible delays in the implementation on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project but pledged these would be minor delays.

"Four fifth of capital costs needed for the pipeline’s constructions have already been funded. Even if there are some problems, it should be understood that they would delay the project’s terms very insignificantly," he said in an interview with the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

In was reported on May15 that a total of 1,241 kilometers of pipes, or 50.6% of the overall length of the pipeline’s two threads, had been laid by that day.

Earlier, Miller reportedly said that the progress in the Nord Stream-2 construction made it possible to say that gas supplies via that pipeline could be launched from January 1, 2020.

