Court recognizes extension of house arrest for US financier Calvey as lawful

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court recognizes as lawful the decision to extend the house arrest until July 14 for Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm, TASS reports from the courtroom on Monday.

"The decision of the court of the first instance should remain unchanged and the complaint is left without satisfaction," the judge said.

On April 12, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow upheld the Russian Investigative Committee’s request and extended Calvey’s house arrest until July 14. The court earlier released Calvey from a detention center and placed him under house arrest.

Calvey case

On February 16, the Basmanny District Court arrested Calvey for two months in a 2.5 bln ruble ($38.2 mln) embezzlement case. According to the investigation, Calvey and his accomplices put together a scheme, where the First Collection Bureau, under their control, waived its right to a 59.9% stake in a Luxembourg-based company called the International Financial Technology Group to the Vostochny bank in order to pay it back for a 2.5 bln-ruble debt. However, law enforcement agencies say the stake was actually worth 600,000 rubles ($9,100).

About Baring Vostok

Baring Vostok is one of the largest private equity firms focusing on Russia and the CIS with $3.7 bln in capital. Since 1994, the fund has poured more than $2.4 bln of investments into 70 projects in the areas of financial services, oil and gas, telecommunications and media, and into the consumer sector. Baring Vostok’s projects include CTC Media, Yandex, Avito, Ozon, ER-Telecom, 1C, and Novomet.