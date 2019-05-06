Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Aeroflot shares down over 3% following plane crash at Moscow airport

Business & Economy
May 06, 10:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier reports said that both flight data recorders from the plane have been found

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Aeroflot shares dropped 3.3% as trading opened on the Moscow Exchange on Monday to 93.5 rubles per share following the plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport claiming the lives of 41 people.

Read also

Two flight data recorders from plane fire at Moscow airport recovered, says source

On Sunday, the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane operated by Aeroflot carrying 73 passengers and five crewmembers bound for Murmansk caught fire after emergency landing at Sheremetyevo shortly after the takeoff.

As of 10:07 a.m. Moscow time, the company’s shares were down 1.7% to 95.06 rubles, according to the trading data.

Earlier reports said that both flight data recorders from the plane have been found. Their condition and whether they can be decoded is yet to be determined.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people.

