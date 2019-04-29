Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Extended SPIEF program with sustainable development as key topic has been revealed

Business & Economy
April 29, 16:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The program consists of four thematic blocks

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The extended business program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 6-8, 2019 containing the sessions’ brief descriptions has been posted on the Forum’s official website, press service of Russia's Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the forum, said in a statement on Tuesday. The key topic of the Forum is ‘Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda’.

The program consists of four thematic blocks. The first bloc dubbed ‘The Global Economy in Search of a Balance’ features sessions on the most topical issues of global macroeconomic development, including changes in the structure of the world economy and trade in the era of digitalization, competition and regulation on the consumer market, balance of commercial goals and the objectives of sustainable development in business. Several sessions will be devoted to the impact of climate change on the development of today’s world, conservation of the World Ocean and ecotourism.

The next bloc named ‘The Russian Economy: Achieving National Development Goals’ will focus on ways to stimulate economic growth as a basis for achieving national development goals. The sessions will look at topics such as attracting investment into national projects, the quality of the investment environment, protection of investors' rights and promotion of high-tech Russian exports.

Read also
Russian rock band Bi-2

SPIEF 2019 Culture Festival to Feature the Rock Band Bi-2 and Classic Opera Stars

Sessions within the ‘Technologies Shaping the Future’ track will concentrate on the opportunities and challenges implied by the development of technology and digital transformation of the economy. Development of artificial intelligence and cyberthreats, digitalization of certain sectors of the economy, as well as international cooperation in science, will be discussed.

Finally, the ‘People First’ pillar will host sessions on the role of education and staff training for the economy of the future, the importance of social communication for sustainable development goals, equality of opportunity in the era of the digital economy and use of technology for transforming health and other areas of human life.

Moreover, a number of country business dialogues will be held to discuss bilateral economic cooperation between Russian business representatives and participants from Austria, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Sweden and African nations.

The B20 (Business Twenty) Regional Consultation Forum, the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, the World Energy Council session, the Valdai Club session, the International Youth Economic Forum, the SCO Conference, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Forum, and the BRICS Conference will also make up part of the Forum.

SPIEF has been held since 1997, and it has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
St. Petersburg
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
2
Venezuelan opposition barricades streets in Caracas
3
Soviet and Russian aircraft designer Genrikh Novozhilov dies aged 93 — source
4
Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Venezuela in light of news about attempted coup
5
Russia drops out of world’s top-5 military spenders, first time since 2006 — SIPRI
6
Crown prince Naruhito becomes Japan’s emperor
7
Venezuela authorities ‘partially’ thwart attempt to undermine peace, says defense minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT