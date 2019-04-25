Putin arrives in Beijing

BEIJING, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China to take part in the One Belt One Road international forum on April 26-27.

Putin travelled to Beijing from Vladivostok where he held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Putin’s working program will begin on Friday. Together with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, he will speak at the opening ceremony of the forum in Beijing's National Convention Center. The Russian leader will also hold a series of meetings, specifically, with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Serbia, Egypt and Cyprus and Myanmar’s foreign minister. Putin’s bilateral talks with Xi Jinping are due to be held too.

The forum’s three working sessions are scheduled for April 27. Putin plans to address one of them.