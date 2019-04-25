China welcomes Putin’s visit to Beijing

BEIJING, April 25. /TASS/. The Chinese government welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing and his participation in the second One Belt One Road international forum, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

"China welcomes the visit of President Vladimir Putin who will take part in the second One Belt One Road international forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and a number of the country’s top officials will meet with the Russian leader," he said at a regular press briefing.

According to the diplomat, the Chinese Foreign Ministry will keep the public informed about Putin’s visit.

The Russian president will arrive in Beijing in the evening on April 25 and plans to be in China on April 26 and April 27. According to Chinese Ministry of Commerce Spokesman Gao Feng, the Russian leader’s visit indicates that trade and economic ties between China and Russia will continue to develop dynamically in the future.