Russia to supply quality crude oil to Belarus on April 29

Business & Economy
April 25, 14:48 UTC+3

Clean and quality crude oil will be at the border with Belarus as early as on April 29, said Russia's deputy PM

© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Quality crude oil from Russia will arrive at the border with Belarus on Monday, April 29, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters on Thursday.

"We are making joint decisions now. Trilateral negotiations with participation of Poland will be held tomorrow. We are responding promptly. A considerable portion of poor quality oil has already been evacuated to tanks in the territory of Russia. Clean and quality crude oil will be at the border with Belarus as early as on April 29, on Monday," Kozak said.

Read also

Belarus notifies Russia of stopping oil transit to Europe

The possibility of partial pumping-out of poor quality oil from the pipeline on the territory of Belarus and Poland is planned to be discussed on April 26, the official said. "The issue of compensation has not been raised so far. The issue was put forward regarding the need to increase indicative balances for oil product supplies to the domestic market. Discussion is in progress," Kozak said".

On April 19, the Belarusian side reported a sharp deterioration of the quality of the Russian oil running through the Gomeltransneft Druzhba main oil pipeline. The contaminant source had been revealed at the Samara-Unecha section of the Druzhba pipeline. Russia’s Energy Ministry referred to technical issues as a reason of deterioration of the oil quality, saying that the problem would be solved quickly.

Poland stopped accepting oil over the Gomeltransneft Druzhba" oil pipeline on April 24 because of its poor quality.

