Greece interested in Russian investments in tourism, energy, real estate — politician

ATHENS, February 27. /TASS/. Greece is interested in Russian investment into tourism, trade, power industry, transport and real estate, as well as the privatization program, the leader of the main Greek opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told TASS ahead of his two-day visit to Moscow. His arrival is due later on Wednesday. He will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Mitsotakis believes that Greece is an attractive country for Russian investors into all branches of the economy.

"We attach priority to opportunities existing in such fields as tourism, trade, power supply, transport and real estate, as well as Russia’s participation in the Greek program for privatization. I believe that with reliance on a firm basis of years-long ties we will be able to take well-targeted action to achieve multiple positive results to mutual benefit," Mitsotakis said.

He believes that Russian investors are greatly interested in the farming sector, as well as the health service and real estate. "There are several successful confirmations of this," Mitsotakis said. "Privatization of the dairy products company Dodoni in Epirus province (in northwestern Greece) and its acquisition by a Russian company has boosted business, created new jobs and increased profitability. Dodoni is an indicator showing the way towards tighter economic cooperation we should follow."

Mitsotakis said Greece has the know-how capable of helping Russian small and medium producers to access Western markets. "Greece can help make Russian products better export-oriented and more effectively offered to consumers in the European Union. Also, Greek high-tech enterprises possess a significant potential for using major Russian science and engineering achievements in the development of new products and value added services. At the same time, Greek companies have vast opportunities in the sector of renewable power sources," Mitsotakis said.

According to opinion polls New Democracy has been firmly ahead of the Alexis Tsipras-led ruling Syriza party by 5-11 percentage points for the past few months and has good chances of winning the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Should this happen, Mitsotakis will become the next prime minister of Greece. The elections are due in October.