Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Greece interested in Russian investments in tourism, energy, real estate — politician

Business & Economy
February 27, 17:53 UTC+3 ATHENS

The leader of the main Greek opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, believes that Greece is an attractive country for Russian investors into all branches of the economy

Share
1 pages in this article

ATHENS, February 27. /TASS/. Greece is interested in Russian investment into tourism, trade, power industry, transport and real estate, as well as the privatization program, the leader of the main Greek opposition party New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told TASS ahead of his two-day visit to Moscow. His arrival is due later on Wednesday. He will meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Mitsotakis believes that Greece is an attractive country for Russian investors into all branches of the economy.

Read also

Moscow says ready for diversified partnership with Greece

"We attach priority to opportunities existing in such fields as tourism, trade, power supply, transport and real estate, as well as Russia’s participation in the Greek program for privatization. I believe that with reliance on a firm basis of years-long ties we will be able to take well-targeted action to achieve multiple positive results to mutual benefit," Mitsotakis said.

He believes that Russian investors are greatly interested in the farming sector, as well as the health service and real estate. "There are several successful confirmations of this," Mitsotakis said. "Privatization of the dairy products company Dodoni in Epirus province (in northwestern Greece) and its acquisition by a Russian company has boosted business, created new jobs and increased profitability. Dodoni is an indicator showing the way towards tighter economic cooperation we should follow."

Mitsotakis said Greece has the know-how capable of helping Russian small and medium producers to access Western markets. "Greece can help make Russian products better export-oriented and more effectively offered to consumers in the European Union. Also, Greek high-tech enterprises possess a significant potential for using major Russian science and engineering achievements in the development of new products and value added services. At the same time, Greek companies have vast opportunities in the sector of renewable power sources," Mitsotakis said.

According to opinion polls New Democracy has been firmly ahead of the Alexis Tsipras-led ruling Syriza party by 5-11 percentage points for the past few months and has good chances of winning the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Should this happen, Mitsotakis will become the next prime minister of Greece. The elections are due in October.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet
2
Pakistan Air Force downs two Indian aircraft
3
Russia to beef up Baltic Fleet with tank regiment and coastal defense missile battalion
4
NATO's steps forcing Russia to take tit-for-tat security measures, says defense chief
5
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
6
Russia’s Kalashnikov gunmaker diversifies into ship-building business
7
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT