Putin orders to develop national strategy on AI by summer

Business & Economy
February 27, 13:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin also ordered to create 15 scientific and educational centers in Russia

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to develop a national strategy in the field of artificial intelligence by June 15, 2019, according to the list of instructions published on Wednesday on the Kremlin’s official website following Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

Putin's 'Great Society' program: Russian government outlines 12 major National Projects

The Russian Government was determined responsible for implementation of this order.

In addition, before July 1, 2019, Putin ordered to work out additional measures to stimulate investment in high-tech projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, robotics, and processing of large data arrays by small and medium-sized businesses.

Putin also ordered to create 15 scientific and educational centers in Russia until January 1, 2022. At the same time, five of them, including those in the Perm region, Tyumen and Belgorod regions, should begin to function before the end of this year.

The presidential instructions also concern connecting all schools to high-speed Internet by the end of 2021. Putin is waiting for a report on the execution of this order by September 1 of the current year.

