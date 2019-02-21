Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court will take into account all circumstances of Calvey’s case, says Lavrov

Business & Economy
February 21, 20:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I heard what the people I deeply respect say about him and I believe that many have heard it," the minister stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The court will take into account all the circumstances in the case of Michael Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, his good reputation is known to many, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said speaking before representatives of the Association of European Businesses on Thursday.

"This issue is now in focus of quite active political discussions and comments. I think that all the circumstances of the case will be taken into account when the court session is held in the very near future," the minister said.

However, he said that he had never met with Calvey.

Read also
Michael Calvey

Charges brought against all people involved in Calvey’s embezzlement case

"As I understand it, he was in principle not a very prominent figure in public space. But, of course, I heard what the people I deeply respect say about him and I believe that many have heard it," Lavrov stressed.

In turn Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin expressed hope that the case of Calvey will be considered by the court as objectively as possible.

"I can only express the hope that this case will be considered as objectively as possible, taking into account all factors, and a fair decision will be made," Oreshkin said at the conference "Competitive Russia - New Ways" in Berlin.

On February 13, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into the embezzlement of 2.5 bln rubles ($37.5 mln) from the Vostochny Bank. Michael Calvey is the key defendant in the case. As part of the investigation, the law enforcement agencies arrested Calvey and five others: Vagan Abgaryan, partner at Baring Vostok, Philippe Delpale, an investment partner for the financial industry sector at Baring Vostok, Ivan Zyuzin, Investment Director at Baring Vostok and also General Director of the First Collection Bureau Maxim Vladimirov and Advisor to the Management Board of Norvik Bank, Alexey Kordichev. They are all facing charges under part 4 article 159 of Russia’s Criminal Code (Swindling committed on a large scale by an organized group).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT