Court will take into account all circumstances of Calvey’s case, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The court will take into account all the circumstances in the case of Michael Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, his good reputation is known to many, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said speaking before representatives of the Association of European Businesses on Thursday.

"This issue is now in focus of quite active political discussions and comments. I think that all the circumstances of the case will be taken into account when the court session is held in the very near future," the minister said.

However, he said that he had never met with Calvey.

"As I understand it, he was in principle not a very prominent figure in public space. But, of course, I heard what the people I deeply respect say about him and I believe that many have heard it," Lavrov stressed.

In turn Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin expressed hope that the case of Calvey will be considered by the court as objectively as possible.

"I can only express the hope that this case will be considered as objectively as possible, taking into account all factors, and a fair decision will be made," Oreshkin said at the conference "Competitive Russia - New Ways" in Berlin.

On February 13, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into the embezzlement of 2.5 bln rubles ($37.5 mln) from the Vostochny Bank. Michael Calvey is the key defendant in the case. As part of the investigation, the law enforcement agencies arrested Calvey and five others: Vagan Abgaryan, partner at Baring Vostok, Philippe Delpale, an investment partner for the financial industry sector at Baring Vostok, Ivan Zyuzin, Investment Director at Baring Vostok and also General Director of the First Collection Bureau Maxim Vladimirov and Advisor to the Management Board of Norvik Bank, Alexey Kordichev. They are all facing charges under part 4 article 159 of Russia’s Criminal Code (Swindling committed on a large scale by an organized group).