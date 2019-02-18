Venezuela's PDVSA denies reports on Gazprombank 'freezing' company’s accounts

CARACAS, February 18. /TASS/. The Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela) has denied Sunday reports that the Russian Gazprombank had decided to freeze its accounts.

This is according to the statement the company published on its Twitter account.

"PDVSA categorically denies a new attempt to disrupt the work of our oil industry with false news," the statement said.

According to PDVSA, the attack on the company was "orchestrated by representatives of the right wing and by American media."

On Sunday, Reuters reported citing a source with the Russian bank that Gazprombank had decided to freeze PDVSA accounts due to concerns about US sanctions against the Venezuelan company.

Against the political crisis in Venezuela, the U.S. tightened sanctions against the country. In late January, PDVSA came under the restrictions. Washington also announced the freezing of the company's assets worth $7 bln. The U.S. is ready to ease sanctions only if control over the company passes to the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, who declared himself the acting president of the country. The current president, Nicolas Maduro blasted the actions of Guaido who proclaimed himself the acting president as a coup.

The U.S., the countries of the Lima Group (with the exception of Mexico), the Organization of American States, and a number of European countries recognized Guaido as the new leader of Venezuela. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey expressed their support for Maduro.