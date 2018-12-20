Putin certain Russian-Chinese cooperation helps improve world situation

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Successful cooperation between Russia and China on the global stage has a favorable effect on the situation all over the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at his annual news conference.

"We have been working in the bilateral format very reliably. We have solved all the problems left over from the Soviet era and are moving forward. We are working both in the economy and security spheres. We actively cooperate on the international scene. Russian-Chinese cooperation on the global stage is certainly a factor, which has a favorable effect on the international situation, a factor of stability and predictability of the situation on the world stage," he said.

The president noted that the trade turnover between the two countries could soon approach $100 bln, which will be a huge accomplishment. "This is a very significant milestone. I don’t know whether or not we will be able to achieve the $100 bln level, but we have approached that, that‘s quite an achievement. We need to calculate the overall trade volume at the beginning of next year, it will be around $100 bln. Of course, we cannot but be satisfied with that result," he said.

Putin also supported the domestic policy pursued by Chinese President Xi Jinping. "We see the changes, which have taken place in China, in a favorable light. I believe stability and predictability, including in domestic policy and the personnel component, are very important for a country like China, which has a population 1.3 billion," he added.