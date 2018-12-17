Russia’s received the right for certification of export of frozen poultry in China

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia has received the right for certification of its exports of poultry to China, Russian agricultural watchdog (Rosselkhoznadzor) said in a press release.

"The competent authority in the field of veterinary medicine of the People’s Republic of China confirmed the possibility of supplies of Russian frozen poultry to China, accompanied by a relevant veterinary certificate, which was previously sent by the Rosselkhoznadzor to the Chinese colleagues," the Russian agency said.

In November, the veterinary authorities of Russia and the customs service of China signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine, veterinary and sanitary control regarding mutual supplies of frozen poultry. Under that document, in order to start supplying frozen poultry to the Chinese market, the Russian side should wait until the lists of its poultry producers it sent to Beijing is published on the official website of the competent veterinary department of China.