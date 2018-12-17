Russia and France agree to deepen economic cooperation

PARIS, December 17. /TASS/. Three documents defining measures to deepen economic cooperation between Russia and France were signed following a meeting of the Council for Financial, Industrial and Trade Cooperation (CEFIC) in Paris.

"We signed three declarations of intent, which contain ten specific projects for strengthening bilateral economic ties," French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said at press conference with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin.

According to him, the documents cover three major areas, including the "economic response to climate change." The French minister stressed that the parties agreed to determine the projects of so-called green investments before the next meeting of the CEFIC.

One of the areas of cooperation concerns the provision of a legal framework for the operation of French car sharing services in Russia.

The French Minister also said Paris counts on "more focused cooperation" with Russia in the area of innovations.

"Our common desire is to strengthen economic cooperation between Russia and France," Le Maire stressed.

He added that, in addition to projects in the energy, nuclear and space sectors, Paris intends to develop ties in the sector of tourism.

"Therefore, after this press conference, we will gather for lunch with major players in the tourism market to discuss concrete steps to deepen cooperation between Russia and France in this area," the minister added.

Before the press conference, the two ministers signed the final document of the 24th meeting of CEFIC, the roadmap for the implementation of the joint statement of Russia’s Economic Development Ministry and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of France on the new Russian-French partnership for the economy of the future and a declaration of intent on bilateral cooperation on increasing productivity.