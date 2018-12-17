France will provide longer periods to repay loans on Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG-2 project

PARIS, December 17. /TASS/. France will provide longer terms for repayment of loans on Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG-2 projects, French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said at a briefing after the meeting of the Russian-French Council for Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC).

"I confirm that we made a decision to give longer terms for repayment of loans, as for the state guarantees - this is a guarantee of the French state to the Yamal (LNG) project. All participants in this project requested it," he said.

"This is a success and an economic signal, but behind there is a political signal that we want to strengthen our cooperation in the energy sector based on the Yamal (LNG) project. The same goes to the Arctic LNG-2 project - it is very important for us that the largest number of French companies could take part in it," the Minister said.