Russia and Uzbekistan sign economic cooperation program

TASHKENT, October 19. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan signed an economic cooperation program for 2019-2024 and a plan of action on its implementation, as well as agreed to cooperate in the fields of science, education and mineral resource management following the talks between presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Friday.

Russia’s Lukoil and Uzbekneftegaz signed a memorandum of understanding.

The Russian and Uzbek governments signed a cooperation program in the cultural and humanitarian field for 2019-2021.

The sides also agreed to cooperate in the textile, garment and knitwear industries, as well as collaborate at the level of labor ministries and national guards of the two states.