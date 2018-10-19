Russia, Uzbekistan ink agreements worth $27 bln at interregional forum

TASHKENT, October 19. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan have signed agreements to the tune of $27 bln during the two countries’ first interregional forum underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s Economy Ministry reported on Friday.

"Nearly 800 trade and investment agreements and memorandums worth about $27 bln have been signed during the first Russian-Uzbek interregional cooperation forum," the ministry said.

An agreement has been reached on setting up 79 joint ventures, 23 trading houses and creating 20 wholesale distribution centers in Uzbekistan, the ministry added.