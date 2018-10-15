Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Crimea and Syria looking at opening direct air service

Business & Economy
October 15, 21:59 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

Crimea's head also recalled the readiness of the ports of the region to implement the plans for the establishment of a Crimean-Syrian steamship company

DAMASCUS, October 15. /TASS/. Syria and Russia’s Republic of Crimea are looking at opening direct air service, Crimea’s head, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Monday.

"We are looking at opening air service between Crimea and Syria," he told journalists.

Crimea breaks through information blockade, says Russian foreign ministry

He also said that the Crimean portы are ready to implement the plans for the establishment of a Crimean-Syrian steamship company. "We are beginning this work," he said. "Some ports need to be adjusted to receive vessels with deeper draught. When the actual agreement is signed, it will be clear what kind of vessels are in question and what they will transport."

According to Aksyonov, it is too early to say now which companies could take part in the modernization of Crimean ports. "So far, I am not ready to say who will implement modernization projects. I think Russian companies are quite capable of doing this," he noted.

A Crimean delegation is paying a visit to Syria on October 15-16 to discuss issues of trade and economic cooperation.

