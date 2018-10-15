Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Iranian ministers discussed oil production recovery within OPEC+ deal framework

Business & Economy
October 15, 21:55 UTC+3

The Russian Energy Ministry stressed the sides are detgermined to show themselves 'as responsible participants by boosting production by 1 mln barrels daily through joint efforts'

Share
1 pages in this article

\MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting with Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh on Monday. Ministers discussed further recovery of oil production within the OPEC+ deal framework, the Russian Energy Ministry says.

Read also

Putin, Indian PM discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

"The issue of meeting growing demands for energy resources across the globe and prevention of oil market ‘overheating’ is in the agenda. We hope to stabilize the market and show ourselves as responsible participants by boosting production by 1 mln barrels daily through joint efforts," Novak is quoted as saying by the ministerial press service. "The countries speak in favor of creating stable and predictable rules of the game in the oil sector," the Russian minister says.

Ministers discussed further regulation of production within OPEC+ agreement framework and cooperation between the two countries in sectors of the fuel and energy complex.

In May 2017, Iran and Russia reached an agreement to begin oil supplies under the oil-for-goods program established back in 2014, when the anti-Iranian sanctions were still in effect. The volume of the deal was agreed to stand at 100,000 barrels a day or 5 mln tonnes per year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea and Syria looking at opening direct air service
2
Russian Orthodox Church breaks contacts with Constantinople
3
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
4
Russia, US must do their best not let relations slide into potential conflict - ambassador
5
RDIF to participate in Riyadh forum, despite diplomatic scandal
6
Syrian patriarch calls for Orthodox world’s unity, slams ill-timed ‘autocephaly issue’
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up visit to South Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT