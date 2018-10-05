Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Indian PM discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 13:28 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the impact of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he himself told reporters.

"While discussing international affairs, Russia and India confirmed that their positions on key global issues were either converging or similar. Accordingly, a decision was made to boost cooperation on multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, BRICS, the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and the G20," Putin said.

Read also
EU High Representative Federica Mogherini

Nuclear deal participants plan to continue cooperation with Iran — EU top diplomat

The Russian president pointed out that Moscow and New Delhi "will work closely together to boost security and cooperation in Asia and fight modern threats and challenges such as international terrorism, drug trafficking and cross-border crime." "In this regard, we touched upon issues related to the reconstruction of Afghanistan’s economy and ensure its stable political development, and also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East," Putin added.

He noted that he had informed the Indian prime minister "about the situation in Syria."

"We discussed the situation stemming from the United States’ unilateral move to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program," the Russian leader said.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions. The first batch of new US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 7.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would not abandon the JCPOA and would continue to comply with its obligations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA would violate the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. He added that Russia would seek to maintain the agreement despite US plans to resume sanctions against Iran.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
2
Russia starts exporting locally-produced solar panels to Europe
3
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
4
Russia, India to continue joint military drills
5
MiG-29 jet crashes near Moscow — source
6
Russian, Japanese top security officials discuss situation in Asia-Pacific
7
Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT