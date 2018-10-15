Turnover between Russia, Syria may reach $1 bln in coming years

DAMASCUS, October 15. /TASS/. Turnover between Russia and Syria may reach a billion dollars in the next two years, co-chairman of the Yalta International Economic Forum organizing committee and member of Crimea’s delegation to Syria Andrei Nazarov stated on Monday.

"Russian business would like to build relations with Syria," he said. "We hope that in the next few years the turnover between our countries will reach the pre-war level. Already in a year or two we plan to reach the turnover of at least one billion dollars in the areas discussed today."

The main areas of economic cooperation discussed by the Crimean delegation in Syria are deliveries of railway and electrical equipment, grains and flour, as well as Syrian phosphates.

In 2017, the turnover between Syria and Russia was about $380 million. In the first eight months of 2018 it has reached $276 million.

It is expected that the economic cooperation between Russia and Syria will expand due to the creation of a joint Russian-Syrian economic company that would facilitate stable trade between Crimea and Syrian ports of Latakia and Tartus.