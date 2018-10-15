Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Crimean delegation pays visit to Damascus

Business & Economy
October 15, 15:24 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

The country's economy minister welcomed the delegates at the airport

DAMASCUS, October 15. /TASS/. Crimea’s delegation led by the republic’s leader Sergey Aksyonov arrived on a visit to the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Syrian Economy Minister Mohammad Samir Khalil welcomed the delegation at the airport, voicing confidence that the upcoming talks would be successful. In his turn, Aksyonov said: "We have truly friendly relations. I’m sure that the visit will be fruitful and we will leave with good practical results."

Read also

Crimea breaks through information blockade, says Russian foreign ministry

The delegation consists of Chairman of Crimea’s parliament, the State Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov and Vitaly Nakhlupin, a member of the upper house, the Federation Council, from Crimea Olga Kovitidi, Minister for Industrial Policy Andrei Vasyuta, Minister of Resorts and Tourism Vadim Volchenko, Culture Minister Arina Novoselskaya and other government members.

The visit will last two days. The first day’s agenda includes Aksyonov’s talks with Latakia’s Governor Ibrahim Al-Salem, a meeting of the Syrian-Crimean commission for bilateral cooperation and a visiting session of the fifth Yalta International Economic Forum, due to be attended by Secretary of the Union of Syrian Chambers of Commerce Muhammad Hamsho and Chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Industry Samir al-Dabbas. The participants will focus on fostering joint projects in construction, agriculture, industry and transportation.

Crimea plans to supply its goods to Syria, including flour and electronic equipment, Aksyonov said. Preliminary talks on delivering goods manufactured by Crimean enterprises to Syria were held during the Yalta International Economic Forum, he noted.

On Monday, the sides plan to discuss the details on setting up a joint shipping company for delivering goods from Russia to Syria.

