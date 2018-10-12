Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Presidents of Russia and Belarus reach significant results in solving oil supply issue

Business & Economy
October 12, 14:36 UTC+3 MOGILEV

The two leaders are going to negotiate further development prospects

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOGILEV, October 12. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Belarus - Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko achieved significant results in solving the issues related to supplies of oil and oil products at the talks in Sochi on September 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He added that now the parties are working on consolidation of these agreements.

Read also

Russia, Belarus can bring mutual trade to $50 bln, says Putin

"The result of their last meeting [of Putin and Lukashenko] is important for resolving those problems that existed between the two countries - this concerns oil products, their custom re-registration and so on," he said. "Now [at the meeting of the presidents on Mogilev] they are going to confirm the results and negotiate further development prospects," he added.

Peskov recalled that after the meeting with Lukashenko in Mogilev, Putin is to take part in the work of the Forum of Regions of the two countries. After this, the leaders will have an informal meeting. Upon returning to Moscow, the Russian leader will hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
3
Russia, Belarus can bring mutual trade to $50 bln, says Putin
4
Poroshenko’s decision on weapons in Donbass fans tensions, Kremlin says
5
Presidents of Russia and Belarus reach significant results in solving oil supply issue
6
Volga-Dnepr Airlines to develop hub in Belgium
7
Press review: Soyuz launch aborted and Constantinople crosses Orthodox world’s red line
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT