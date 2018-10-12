Presidents of Russia and Belarus reach significant results in solving oil supply issue

MOGILEV, October 12. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Belarus - Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko achieved significant results in solving the issues related to supplies of oil and oil products at the talks in Sochi on September 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He added that now the parties are working on consolidation of these agreements.

"The result of their last meeting [of Putin and Lukashenko] is important for resolving those problems that existed between the two countries - this concerns oil products, their custom re-registration and so on," he said. "Now [at the meeting of the presidents on Mogilev] they are going to confirm the results and negotiate further development prospects," he added.

Peskov recalled that after the meeting with Lukashenko in Mogilev, Putin is to take part in the work of the Forum of Regions of the two countries. After this, the leaders will have an informal meeting. Upon returning to Moscow, the Russian leader will hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.