Russia, Belarus can bring mutual trade to $50 bln, says Putin

Business & Economy
October 12, 14:09 UTC+3

According to the president, the Russian-Belarusian trade turnover increased almost by one quarter to $32.4 bln last year

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Belarus cooperates with Russia on visa-free regime for foreigners entering republic

MOGILEV, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk can bring mutual trade to $50 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are able to bring mutual trade to the $50 bln level," he said. "To compare, I just visited India with population of 1.1 bln people, whose trade turnover with Russia is roughly $10 bln," Putin added.

According to President, the Russian-Belarusian trade turnover increased almost by one quarter to $32.4 bln last year, and gained another 14.5% in January-August period of 2018. "Russian investment into Belarus has exceeded $4 bln, while Belarusian investment - $716.8 mln," he added.

