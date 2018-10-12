Russia, Belarus can bring mutual trade to $50 bln, says Putin

MOGILEV, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk can bring mutual trade to $50 bln, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are able to bring mutual trade to the $50 bln level," he said. "To compare, I just visited India with population of 1.1 bln people, whose trade turnover with Russia is roughly $10 bln," Putin added.

According to President, the Russian-Belarusian trade turnover increased almost by one quarter to $32.4 bln last year, and gained another 14.5% in January-August period of 2018. "Russian investment into Belarus has exceeded $4 bln, while Belarusian investment - $716.8 mln," he added.