Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC downgrades oil demand growth outlook for 2018 and 2019

Business & Economy
October 11, 14:56 UTC+3

The global oil demand outlook of OPEC for 2019 was lowered by 50,000 barrels a day

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reduced the forecast of global oil demand growth by 80,000 barrels daily to 1.54 mln barrels per day, OPEC said in its report released on Thursday.

Read also

Russian energy minister says no need for country to join OPEC

The global oil demand outlook of OPEC for 2019 was lowered by 50,000 barrels a day to 1.36 mln barrels daily.

At the same time, the world oil demand outlook was revised downward by 30,000 barrels per day to 98.79 mln barrels daily in 2018 and by 80,000 barrels per day to 100.15 mln barrels daily in 2019.

Brent oil futures with delivery in December 2018 lost 1.95% down to $81.47 per barrel on the London-based ICE after the OPEC report release.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief
2
Putin receives credentials from 23 new ambassadors
3
Press review: Moscow nixes ECHR rulings across Russia and SCO unites to fight US sanctions
4
Soyuz spacecraft’s rescue system proves exceptional reliability, says Roscosmos chief
5
ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations
6
Manned launches paused until end of probe into Soyuz MS-10 failed launch
7
Russia should prevent unsanctioned use of its weapons developments by others — senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT