Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian energy minister says no need for country to join OPEC

Business & Economy
October 09, 13:56 updated at: October 09, 13:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Alexander Novak does not think it is 'reasonable'

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS/

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak considers it unreasonable for the country to join OPEC.

"I do not think it is necessary and reasonable," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Tuesday when asked about Russia’s possible joining the oil cartel.

"Fundamentally, the instruments being used today when we reach agreements (between) OPEC and non-OPEC countries, are quite functional. Meanwhile, we have no legal obligations that are rather complicated," Novak added.

OPEC member-states and non-OPEC oil producing countries including Russia entered into an agreement on reduction of oil production (the OPEC+ agreement) in late 2016. The agreement obliges the parties to cut production by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day in comparison with the level of October 2016. Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia and Russia had the biggest cutbacks of 486,000 barrels per day and 300,000 barrels per day, respectively.

The deal has been extended twice since then - until the end of March 2018, and later - until the end of 2018. However, it has been decided to partially restore production starting July 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will fight against attempts to hinder it in world politics and economy — Medvedev
2
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
3
Medvedev approves draft agreement on Defense Ministry representative office in CAR
4
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
5
IMF upgrades forecast for Russia's growth to 1.8% in 2019
6
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
7
Constantinople Patriarchate’s Holy Synod begins meeting in Istanbul
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT