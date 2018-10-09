Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin calls to expand presence of Russian agricultural producers on international market

Business & Economy
October 09, 18:23 updated at: October 09, 19:46 UTC+3

He recalled the growth of agricultural production in Russia by 20% over the past five years, which he called 'a real breakthrough'

Share
1 pages in this article

MINERALNYE VODY, October 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin calls to steadily expand presence of domestic agricultural producers on internal and international markets of agricultural products.

"There is a need to consistently work on broadening presence of Russian producers on the domestic market and exploring foreign ones," the head of state said.

"To do so, there is a need to reinforce the base of the Russian agro-industrial sector, its human resources and production potential, equip farms with modern machinery, improve labor productivity and promote domestic developments in the sphere of selection, genetics, biotechnologies and output of high quality ecofriendly and safe products," the President said.

Read also

Russia's economy must grow faster than the global economy — Putin

There is a need to create modern infrastructure, logistics, including the railway one, and build up capacities of seaports, terminals and storages, Putin said. "Many problems are still unresolved in this aspect," he added.

As of 2017 year-end, national self-sufficiency figures were over 170% for grain, 153.1% for vegetable oil, 105.2% for sugar, 93% for meat and meat products, 87% for potatoes, 85.9% for vegetables, and 82% for milk and dairy products, Putin said. "The self-sufficiency level of our country is still not optimal in respect of a range of positions: this particularly applies to vegetables and fruit, dairy products and beef," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
2
Engineer with Russian-Indian joint venture arrested on espionage charges
3
Russia, Israel finalize work towards agreement on adoptions, says deputy PM
4
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
5
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
6
Putin calls to expand presence of Russian agricultural producers on international market
7
Kiev compiles list of churches to form Ukrainian autocephaly
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT