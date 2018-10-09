New sports complex in Norilsk to become local minifootball team’s new base

NORILSK, October 9. /TASS/. Construction of a new sports complex in Norilsk, which will be the main training base for the Norilsk Nickel Minifootball Club, is due to finish in mid-2020, Deputy Head of the Department on Non-Industrial Construction at Nornickel’s Polar Branch Boris Serebriy told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Nornickel Company has approached an active phase of the sports complex’s construction," he said. "The complex will be the main training base for the Norilsk Nickel Minifootball Club."

"The construction is due to finish by mid-2020," he added, saying "the facility’s cost is about 1.7 billion rubles ($25.4 million)."

The building’s total area will be more than 10,000 square meters, the complex will be able to welcome 1,000 spectators. Nornickel plans to organize its sports competitions there. The complex will be used for training children’s minifootball teams and for hosting Russia’s minifootball competitions of various levels. The complex’s medical department has equipment to take doping tests.

The complex will also offer facilities for training in volleyball, basketball, badminton, and other kinds of sports, as well as workout facilities, a conference hall, rooms for referees, and a caf·. The company stressed the complex would be accessible for people with limited mobility.

The sports complex’s construction continues under an agreement between the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) on cooperation in upgrading and development of Norilsk’s social and engineering infrastructures and houses.