Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Austrian cooperation on gas guarantees energy security in Europe — Kurz

Business & Economy
October 04, 4:52 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Austrian chancellor said that Moscow and Vienna have been cooperating closely in the energy sphere for the last 50 years

Share
1 pages in this article
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also

Russia and Germany reiterate their position on Nord Stream-2 project

ST. PETERSBURG, Ocotber 3. /TASS/. Cooperation between Austria and Russia in natural gas deliveries ensures energy security in Europe, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a press conference after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"We cooperate closely in the energy sphere, and I am thankful that for 50 years we have been maintaining cooperation between Austria and Russia, between Gazprom and OMV. This means energy security not only for Austria, but also for Europe," Kurz said.

OMV became the first European company to strike a deal on natural gas deliveries with USSR's Soyuznefteexport in 1968, at the height of the Cold War. Gas was then delivered from Western Siberia to a gas distribution point in Austria's Baumgarten, which now represents Austria's biggest gas center and serves as a gate for Russian gas to Western Europe. The initial volume of yearly deliveries (142 mln cubic meters) has grown by more than 64 times over the last 50 years. Since 1968, more than 218 blm cubic meteres of gas have been delivered from Russia to Austria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Energy security Trade & Cooperation
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria
2
Putin bashes ex-Russian intelligence officer Skripal as ‘traitor and scum’
3
Venezuelans should decide their president’s fate — Putin
4
Israel can’t stop operations in Syria even though Damascus now has S-300s
5
Russia, India to sign more than 20 document during Putin’s visit to India
6
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
7
Putin castigates US for single-handedly undermining dollar’s credibility
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT