MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Libya has brought oil production to 1.25 mln barrels per day, plans further growth, Mustafa Sanalla, CEO of the National Oil Corporation of Libya, told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Our current production is 1.25 million barrels (per day). We have ambitions to increase it further," he said.

The head of the NOC added that he plans to meet with representatives of four Russian companies, including Tatneft.

Earlier, in an interview with Bloomberg, Sanalla said that the NOC may have to revise its 2022 production target of more than 2 mln barrels a day due to continuing instability in the country.

According to him, Libya’s oil production now has climbed to the highest since 2013 and can go even higher if security at the nation’s energy facilities can be improved.

