Libya has brought oil production to 1.25 mln barrels per day

Business & Economy
October 03, 19:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The country's National Oil Corporation reported that it has ambitions to reach further increase

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Libya has brought oil production to 1.25 mln barrels per day, plans further growth, Mustafa Sanalla, CEO of the National Oil Corporation of Libya, told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Our current production is 1.25 million barrels (per day). We have ambitions to increase it further," he said.

The head of the NOC added that he plans to meet with representatives of four Russian companies, including Tatneft.

Earlier, in an interview with Bloomberg, Sanalla said that the NOC may have to revise its 2022 production target of more than 2 mln barrels a day due to continuing instability in the country.

According to him, Libya’s oil production now has climbed to the highest since 2013 and can go even higher if security at the nation’s energy facilities can be improved.

 

About forum

 

The international energy effectiveness forum Russian Energy Week is held in Moscow’s central exhibition hall Manezh on October 3-6 with the heads of major international energy companies, leading world experts and mass media taking part.

