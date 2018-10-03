About 30 energy ministers to take part in Russian Energy Week in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Energy ministers from about 30 states are expected to attend the Russian Energy Week international forum to begin in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday, October 3.

The main issue of panel discussions will be sustainability of energy in a changing world.

The Russian Energy Week is expected to be attended by Qatar Minister of Energy and Industry Mohammed Saleh Al Sada, North Korean Electric Power Industry Minister Kim Man Su, Serbian Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antic, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and others. Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zangeneh was also expected to take part, but his visit to Russia was cancelled on the last day.

The ministers will be able to discuss state policy in the energy sector during a special ministerial conference organized as part of the Russian Energy Week. They will ponder on how emerging factors - the growing use of electric cars, trade wars, technological inequality and other developments - may affect state policies and how the states can efficiently prepare for the possible ‘black swan scenario’ in the global energy sector.

Organizers expect that the Russian Energy Week will be attended by more than 10,000 representatives of the industry. Its program includes more than 60 business events, including panel sessions, roundtables, lectures and open meetings.

According to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, meetings of OPEC ministers, Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and UN officials will be organized on the sidelines of the forum.

Sustainable Energy for a Changing World

The forum’s main event will be the plenary session with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 3, headlined ‘Sustainable Energy for a Changing World.’ Along with the Russian president, the discussion will also be attended by Minister of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih, Royal Dutch Shell Plc CEO Ben van Beurden, Fortum Corporation President Pekka Lundmark, Total CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors Patrick Pouyanne, and Enel S.p.A CEO Francesco Starace. TV presenter, PBS NewsHour special correspondent Ryan Chilcote will moderate the event.

Although Putin is not scheduled to have separate meetings with the ministers, he is expected to meet with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo. At the moment, the Russian government mulls joining OPEC as an observer state.

Natural gas agenda

Natural gas industry issues will be raised at the Petersburg International Gas Forum, to be held as part of the Russian Energy Week on October 2-5. The key event of the meeting will be a plenary session with the participation of Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller to discuss the role of gas in the global economy’s energy balance.

The gas forum is attended by representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, the Russian parliament, heads of major international companies, members of the International Gas Union, as well as researchers, experts and journalists.