Putin can briefly meet Shell CEO during Russian Energy week

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin can hold a brief meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden during the Russian Energy Week forum, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have already mentioned one meeting. Some other brief contacts are not excluded. <…> If things play out this way, [it is planned] to meet Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell Ben van Beurden. There are things to discuss - Sakhalin 1 and Baltic LNG," the official said.

A brief meeting of the Russian President with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo is planned within the forum framework, Ushakov said. Putin will also participate in the plenary session of the forum, he added.

The Russian Energy Week international forum is held since 2012 and is the venue attended by heads of relevant authorities and international energy institutions. About 6,000 guests from 50 countries will attend the forum this year.

"Main states - producers of energy resources will be present, including Angola, Venezuela, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Equatorial Guinea, as well as consuming and transit countries, including Europeans - Austria, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as the United States and Japan," Ushakov said.