Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov presents Russia’s bid to host Expo-2025 at UN headquarters

Business & Economy
September 28, 7:01 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

According to the minister, Yekaterinburg has all the necessary organizational and infrastructural resources to successfully hold this event

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russia is confident that Yekaterinburg’s bid to host Expo-2025 has all chances of success, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a ceremony to present the bid at the United Nations’ headquarters on Thursday.

"Russia is an active member of the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE)," Lavrov said. "We support the principles and values of the international exposition movement. Our country has been taking part in Expo events for more than 160 years. Russian expositions regularly get medals, certificates and awards in various categories."

Unfortunately, Russia hasn’t so far hosted this high-level event, Lavrov noted. In 2017, Russia’s delegation handed Yekaterinburg’s bid book for Expo-2025 over to the Paris-based BIE. "We are convinced that this bid has all chances of success."

According to Lavrov, Russia’s bid is a combination of public and state support. "Yekaterinburg is Russia’s fourth largest city, and an important, dynamic, economic, scientific, educational and cultural center," he said. "Thanks to its unique location on the border between Europe and Asia, the city has become an important transport hub. Yekaterinburg has all the necessary organizational and infrastructural resources to successfully hold Expo-2025."

Lavrov voiced confidence that the international exposition in the Urals city will enable foreign participants to show their latest scientific and technical achievements, and share plans for economic, technological and scientific development. "Active participation in Expo-2025 will open additional possibilities for developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, trade, industry, agriculture, and help develop humanitarian ties and enhance trust and understanding."

Yekaterinburg’s bid to host Expo-2025 was presented at the UN headquarters on the sidelines of the 73rd General Assembly. The theme of the Russian bid is titled "Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations." The guests of the event saw the "Smart City" concept that will be created with the use of latest technologies on the site of the expo. The vote on the bids will be held at the General Assembly of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris in November.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
United Nations
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting at UN agreed on closer coordination
2
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
3
Lavrov presents Russia’s bid to host Expo-2025 at UN headquarters
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria
6
China's Defense Ministry hails Vostok-2018 military drills
7
Putin arrives in Dushanbe for CIS summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT