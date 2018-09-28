Lavrov presents Russia’s bid to host Expo-2025 at UN headquarters

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russia is confident that Yekaterinburg’s bid to host Expo-2025 has all chances of success, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a ceremony to present the bid at the United Nations’ headquarters on Thursday.

"Russia is an active member of the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE)," Lavrov said. "We support the principles and values of the international exposition movement. Our country has been taking part in Expo events for more than 160 years. Russian expositions regularly get medals, certificates and awards in various categories."

Unfortunately, Russia hasn’t so far hosted this high-level event, Lavrov noted. In 2017, Russia’s delegation handed Yekaterinburg’s bid book for Expo-2025 over to the Paris-based BIE. "We are convinced that this bid has all chances of success."

According to Lavrov, Russia’s bid is a combination of public and state support. "Yekaterinburg is Russia’s fourth largest city, and an important, dynamic, economic, scientific, educational and cultural center," he said. "Thanks to its unique location on the border between Europe and Asia, the city has become an important transport hub. Yekaterinburg has all the necessary organizational and infrastructural resources to successfully hold Expo-2025."

Lavrov voiced confidence that the international exposition in the Urals city will enable foreign participants to show their latest scientific and technical achievements, and share plans for economic, technological and scientific development. "Active participation in Expo-2025 will open additional possibilities for developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, trade, industry, agriculture, and help develop humanitarian ties and enhance trust and understanding."

Yekaterinburg’s bid to host Expo-2025 was presented at the UN headquarters on the sidelines of the 73rd General Assembly. The theme of the Russian bid is titled "Changing the World: Innovations and Better Life for Future Generations." The guests of the event saw the "Smart City" concept that will be created with the use of latest technologies on the site of the expo. The vote on the bids will be held at the General Assembly of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris in November.