Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minister says West dissatisfied with development of industry in Russia and China

Business & Economy
September 21, 10:26 UTC+3 KUNMING (China)

The stronger the Chinese and Russian industries become, the more dissatisfaction it draws from Russia's Western colleagues, the minister noted

Share
1 pages in this article

KUNMING (China), September 21. /TASS/. The development of industry in Russia and China and their cooperation in this sphere draws dissatisfaction from the Western countries, said Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov in the city of Kunming (southwest China) on Friday.

"You can see for yourself the difficult geopolitical and economic situation in which our countries are. It is chiefly due to the fact that we produce large volumes of competitive products - it concerns iron and steel industry and nonferrous industry, in particular aluminum," Manturov said at a press conference on the results of a meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommission on industrial cooperation.

Read also

Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin

"The stronger the Chinese and Russian industries become, the more dissatisfaction it draws from our Western colleagues, in particular the US," he stated.

"However, it only motivates us all the more to cooperate in the areas we discussed today. These are, in particular, metallurgy industry, aluminum, radio-electronic industry, pharmaceutics, automobile industry and new groundbreaking spheres," Manturov reported.

"Pressure, sanctions and certain bans by the Western countries and the US push us once again toward cooperation and a search for joint solutions and products," the Russian industry and trade minister concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump to address Skripal poisoning case at UN Security Council meeting
2
Minister says West dissatisfied with development of industry in Russia and China
3
Argentine MP requests Putin’s help over prosecution of ex-president
4
IMF chief Lagarde: Economy of Georgia demonstrates ‘strong signs of recovery’
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
6
Israeli air force chief arrives in Moscow to hand data on Il-20 incident over to Russia
7
US jail authorities prohibit Russian citizen Butina from open air walks - daily
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT