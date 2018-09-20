Northern Fleet completes annual Arctic cleaning season

MURMANSK, September 20. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s environmental platoon completed the cleaning season in the Arctic, the Fleet’s press service said.

"The platoon has uploaded containers with scrap metal onto The Captain Danilkin ship," the press service said. "This is the metal, the personnel collected on the Arctic’s Kotelny Island (the New Siberian Islands Archipelago) during the past summer," the Fleet said.

The platoon has uploaded 36 marine containers. The metal’s total weight is 362.5 tonnes. The initial plan was to collect 300 tonnes of scrap metal.

The ship will head for Murmansk. According to the ship owner, the Murmansk Marine Company, the ships have made a few voyages to the Arctic, carrying construction materials there.

This task is final for the Northern Fleet’s ecological platoon in the Arctic for the current season. The scrap metal will be taken to the Murmansk port and then delivered to a storage base for further sale.

The Northern Fleet continues the environmental cleaning in the Arctic for the fourth years. The navy work during summer seasons. They collect and press scrap metal - mostly, 200-liter barrels, which contained fuel and lubricants.