Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Northern Fleet completes annual Arctic cleaning season

Business & Economy
September 20, 16:37 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The Northern Fleet’s environmental platoon completed the cleaning season in the Arctic

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, September 20. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s environmental platoon completed the cleaning season in the Arctic, the Fleet’s press service said.

Read also

Russia’s Northern Fleet testing new military equipment in Arctic

"The platoon has uploaded containers with scrap metal onto The Captain Danilkin ship," the press service said. "This is the metal, the personnel collected on the Arctic’s Kotelny Island (the New Siberian Islands Archipelago) during the past summer," the Fleet said.

The platoon has uploaded 36 marine containers. The metal’s total weight is 362.5 tonnes. The initial plan was to collect 300 tonnes of scrap metal.

The ship will head for Murmansk. According to the ship owner, the Murmansk Marine Company, the ships have made a few voyages to the Arctic, carrying construction materials there.

This task is final for the Northern Fleet’s ecological platoon in the Arctic for the current season. The scrap metal will be taken to the Murmansk port and then delivered to a storage base for further sale.

The Northern Fleet continues the environmental cleaning in the Arctic for the fourth years. The navy work during summer seasons. They collect and press scrap metal - mostly, 200-liter barrels, which contained fuel and lubricants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Kremlin seeks to defuse Il-20 tragedy and Trump does U-turn on Nord Stream 2
2
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
3
Russian government approves draft budget for 2019
4
Russian military keeping the peace along demilitarized zone on Syrian-Israeli border
5
WADA confirms Russian anti-doping agency’s reinstatement
6
Russian bases in Syria to be equipped with upgraded control systems — official
7
Japan wants to discuss Putin’s peace treaty proposal with Lavrov - TV
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT