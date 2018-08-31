Russia’s Northern Fleet testing new military equipment in Arctic

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet is testing new generation military equipment in rigorous Arctic conditions, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"With support from the Russian Geographic Society several units of the Northern Fleet’s Arctic brigade are continuing a comprehensive expedition to the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. In extreme conditions they are testing new generation military equipment and navigation means," Shoigu told the Defense Ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

Military garrisons are being built along the Arctic coast.

Behind closed doors the Defense Ministry will discuss progress in building up the Northern Fleet’s combat capabilities and improving the command and control system.