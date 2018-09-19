Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North, South Korea agree to reconnect rails, roads across border

Business & Economy
September 19, 9:51 UTC+3 SEOUL

According to earlier reports, the project’s ultimate goal is to ensure access to Russia’s Trans-Siberian Rail for prompt deliveries of South Korean cargo to Europe

© AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon

Read also

North Korea agrees to shut down nuclear reactor in Yongbyon

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. The leaders of North and South Korea, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in, agreed to reconnect severed rails and roads across the border, according to their joint statement signed on Wednesday.

"South and North have agreed that works to reconnect the railways and roads in the east and west should begin within a year," the document reads.

According to earlier reports, the project’s ultimate goal is to ensure access to Russia’s Trans-Siberian Rail for prompt deliveries of South Korean cargo to Europe.

