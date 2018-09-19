Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump can stop Nord Stream 2 project, says Polish president

Business & Economy
September 19, 9:10 UTC+3 WARSAW

The decision is in the US president’s hands, the president of Poland believes

WARSAW, September 19. /TASS/. Polish President Andrzej Duda told the Polish TV on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump can make a decision that would bring the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to a halt.

Russia and Germany reiterate their position on Nord Stream-2 project

"The decision is in the US president’s hands," Duda said when asked whether an opportunity existed to stop the implementation of the Russian project. "I hope that the president will make this decision."

The Polish leader, who met with his US counterpart earlier in the day, said the Nord Stream 2 project would not benefit the United States, because large volumes of Russian gas on the European market would pose a threat to the sales of US liquefied natural gas there.

Moscow's leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
