Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Arctic expedition identifies found ship as English explorers’ Eira yacht

Business & Economy
September 17, 12:44 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The researches confirm it is 100% the 19th-century British explorer’s ship

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MURMANSK, September 17. /TASS/. The Open Ocean: Arctic Archipelagoes expedition, which worked along the Franz Josef Land Archipelago, confirmed the earlier found ship was the Eira yacht, on board of with English explorers had discovered the archipelago’s most islands. According to an archaeologist Mark Stepanov, the ship’s remains were found a year earlier, and during the recent expedition experts managed to identify the finding.

"The result of the studies is that we can confirm 100% it is the Eira," he said.

Role of ceramics

All historical reports prompted the Eira was to be right in that place. However, it was not easy to prove it. The pictures made a year earlier showed some object on the bottom. Divers during the expedition in 2018 worked very thoroughly in the area.

Read also
Sergey Gorshkov

Russian wildlife photographer plans to publish a book of Franz Josef Land images

The depth was 18-20 meters, the water temperature between 0 and minus 1. It took the divers six months to get prepared for the mission. They bought special equipment for work in low temperatures. According to the divers’ leader Sergei Kovalev, the specialists experienced complicated weather and stream conditions. "We had very little time, the visibility was very bad, but still we have fulfilled the task," he said.

Noteworthy, historical sources said the ship did not wear its name on the side, nor it had a bell, which usually has the vessel’s name on it.

Ceramic fragments helped to identify the ship. One of them had an inscription "London," and a bottle fragment had a name of rum producer from the city, where the ship had been made - Peterhead. The divers took sizes and noted specific features of the ship’s structure and decoration. All those features confirmed the ship’s origin.

12-years-long search

The expedition began searching for the Eira yacht 12 years ago, but the success came in 2017 only. However, specialists have collected much information on the expedition. The Eira twice came to Franz Josef Land - in 1880 and in 1881. The expedition’s participants were among the pioneers, who discovered the archipelago. They gave names to most islands in the archipelago’s southern part.

In 1881, the ship was nipped by the ice. Luckily, all the crew survived the winter on the archipelago and next year they reached the mainland on boats. On one of the islands there is the Eira House, which nowadays attracts many tourists.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
Countries
United Kingdom
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presents audio recording proving Ukraine’s complicity in MH17 tragedy
2
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to meet in Sochi and Brexit postpones anti-Russian sanctions
3
German president highlights need for dialogue with Russia
4
Situation in Syria's Idlib requires high-level talks, says Kremlin spokesman
5
Ukraine’s leader signs decree on breaking friendship treaty with Russia
6
Arctic expedition identifies found ship as English explorers’ Eira yacht
7
More than 1,000 servicemen to take part in Russian-Mongolian drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT