Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian wildlife photographer plans to publish a book of Franz Josef Land images

Society & Culture
September 03, 18:27 UTC+3 ARKHANGELSK

Sergei Gorshkov is a Russian photographer, who is well known for pictures of wild nature

Share
1 pages in this article
Sergey Gorshkov

Sergey Gorshkov

© Yulia Petrova/National Park Russian Arctic

ARKHANGELSK, September 3. /TASS/. A Russian photographer Sergei Gorshkov will make a book about Franz Josef Land - the northernmost archipelago in Russia and Eurasia. According to the Russian Arctic National Park’s press service, the photographer has collected material for the book during three cruise voyages to the archipelago.

"The "Franz Josef Land" photo-book will contain 50-70 pictures, which, the author says, show most impressively the archipelago’s mood," the press service said. "Sergei Gorshkov participated in three cruise voyages in July and August."

For the artist, the archipelago’s symbol is a shot, which he made in 2017. Back then, he captured a polar bear wandering along the edge a glacier, which was so huge that the animal looked "a tiny grain" on the picture.

"Franz Josef Land is a part of my interests, as I have been working on the Russian Arctic project jointly with the Russian Geographical Society: I am taking pictures of the Arctic from east to west," the press service quoted the photographer as saying. "[On Franz Josef Land] I am fascinated with - you cannot see it in any other part of the Russian Arctic - the huge number of glaciers, and they all are so beautiful, so unique."

"The bears, walruses - taking pictures of them is a must, while a narwhal - is a dream, I would be happy if I manage to take a picture of it," the photographer added.

According to the artist, the Russian Arctic National Park is a blind spot in the global photography.

Gallery
5 photo
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

Putin arrives in Franz Josef Land to size up Arctic environmental cleanup

"Take for example Spitsbergen, Alaska, Greenland or Iceland - who has not seen pictures from there? While Franz Josef Land is a jewel in the Russian Arctic," he told the park’s press service. "I am happy for the occasion to be here and to take pictures."

Sergei Gorshkov is a Russian photographer, who is well known for pictures of wild nature. He is a founding member of the Russian Union of Wildlife Photographers. In 2007, 2009 and 2012 he was a finalist in BBC’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia’s northernmost and biggest natural reserve, which occupies 8.8 million hectares. The Park includes a northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s Severny Island and the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Moscow’s annual Spasskaya tower military music festival ends
12
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, farewell to John McCain and tomato battle
13
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin lambasts US spy agencies' recent ‘crude attempts’ to recruit Russians
2
Russia concerned about situation in Armenia — Lavrov
3
Russia’s F1 racer Daniil Kvyat reported to sign comeback deal with Toro Rosso
4
Beslan remembers 2004 tragedy: Schoolkids release white balloons to honor terror victims
5
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
6
Russia vows to help Donetsk People’s Republic investigate Zakharchenko assassination
7
Russia to continue rocket engines’ supplies to US if Washington wishes this — space chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT