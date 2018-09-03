Russian wildlife photographer plans to publish a book of Franz Josef Land images

ARKHANGELSK, September 3. /TASS/. A Russian photographer Sergei Gorshkov will make a book about Franz Josef Land - the northernmost archipelago in Russia and Eurasia. According to the Russian Arctic National Park’s press service, the photographer has collected material for the book during three cruise voyages to the archipelago.

"The "Franz Josef Land" photo-book will contain 50-70 pictures, which, the author says, show most impressively the archipelago’s mood," the press service said. "Sergei Gorshkov participated in three cruise voyages in July and August."

For the artist, the archipelago’s symbol is a shot, which he made in 2017. Back then, he captured a polar bear wandering along the edge a glacier, which was so huge that the animal looked "a tiny grain" on the picture.

"Franz Josef Land is a part of my interests, as I have been working on the Russian Arctic project jointly with the Russian Geographical Society: I am taking pictures of the Arctic from east to west," the press service quoted the photographer as saying. "[On Franz Josef Land] I am fascinated with - you cannot see it in any other part of the Russian Arctic - the huge number of glaciers, and they all are so beautiful, so unique."

"The bears, walruses - taking pictures of them is a must, while a narwhal - is a dream, I would be happy if I manage to take a picture of it," the photographer added.

According to the artist, the Russian Arctic National Park is a blind spot in the global photography.

"Take for example Spitsbergen, Alaska, Greenland or Iceland - who has not seen pictures from there? While Franz Josef Land is a jewel in the Russian Arctic," he told the park’s press service. "I am happy for the occasion to be here and to take pictures."

Sergei Gorshkov is a Russian photographer, who is well known for pictures of wild nature. He is a founding member of the Russian Union of Wildlife Photographers. In 2007, 2009 and 2012 he was a finalist in BBC’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia’s northernmost and biggest natural reserve, which occupies 8.8 million hectares. The Park includes a northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s Severny Island and the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago.