Russia, India to choose site for blocks of Kudankulam nuclear power plant in near future

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and India will choose a site for the construction of the 5th and 6th power units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in the near future, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Friday.

"There are problems in choosing the site for the 5th and 6th blocks, this issue can not be dragged on, we agreed that in the near future we will finally come to understanding where the 5th and 6th blocks will be built," he said.

He added that there are no problems with the 3rd and 4th units in strict accordance with the road map.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that formalities for construction of the fifth and the sixth blocks of the Kudankulam NPP have been completed.

"All the formalities for construction of the fifth and the sixth blocks of the Kudankulam NPP have already been completed and the activities enters the practical stage," the Minister said. "Further plans in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy were discussed," Lavrov said. The Indian side "has fairly serious intentions to proactively participate in their implementation," he added.

The Kudankulam NPP is being built with Russia's technical assistance under the intergovernmental agreement signed in 1988. In 2014, Russia and India signed a general framework agreement for construction of the second stage, including the third and fourth units of the power plant. In June 2017, an intergovernmental agreement was signed on construction of the third line of the nuclear plant.The plan is to put the units into service in 2021-2022.