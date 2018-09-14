Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, India to choose site for blocks of Kudankulam nuclear power plant in near future

Business & Economy
September 14, 22:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that formalities for construction of the fifth and the sixth blocks of the Kudankulam NPP have been completed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and India will choose a site for the construction of the 5th and 6th power units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in the near future, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Friday.

"There are problems in choosing the site for the 5th and 6th blocks, this issue can not be dragged on, we agreed that in the near future we will finally come to understanding where the 5th and 6th blocks will be built," he said.

He added that there are no problems with the 3rd and 4th units in strict accordance with the road map.

Read also

Russia to bring trade turnover with India to $30 bln in coming years, deputy PM says

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that formalities for construction of the fifth and the sixth blocks of the Kudankulam NPP have been completed.

"All the formalities for construction of the fifth and the sixth blocks of the Kudankulam NPP have already been completed and the activities enters the practical stage," the Minister said. "Further plans in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy were discussed," Lavrov said. The Indian side "has fairly serious intentions to proactively participate in their implementation," he added.

The Kudankulam NPP is being built with Russia's technical assistance under the intergovernmental agreement signed in 1988. In 2014, Russia and India signed a general framework agreement for construction of the second stage, including the third and fourth units of the power plant. In June 2017, an intergovernmental agreement was signed on construction of the third line of the nuclear plant.The plan is to put the units into service in 2021-2022.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Kremlin slams London’s reaction to interview with Skripal case suspects as ‘absurd’
3
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
4
Russia’s Formula One racer Daniil Kvyat informs Ferrari about plans to leave — reports
5
Russia to challenge decision of English Court of Appeal on Ukraine’s debt
6
UK Court of Appeal upholds Kiev’s appeal in case of $3 bln debt to Moscow
7
Diplomat: Moscow won't react to US demands concerning chemical weapons' inspections
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT