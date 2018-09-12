Putin praises Russian-Chinese relations

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The relations that Moscow and Beijing have recently built are unique, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing kids at the Ocean Children’s Center located in the Ussuri Bay on Wednesday.

The Russian president visited the center together with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as the facility is currently hosting a Russian-Chinese friendship festival dedicated to the tenth anniversary of a visit by Chinese children affected by an earthquake that hit China’s Sichuan, Gansu and Shanxi provinces in 2008.

"Russia and China have developed unique relations based on trust, cooperation, mutual understanding and efforts to accomplish common tasks," Putin said. "We definitely believe that you are the future of our countries," he told the children.

According to the Russian president, in 2008, Moscow put forward "a very modest initiative," inviting children from the quake-stricken Chinese provinces to visit the Ocean Center but it laid the foundation of friendship between the facility and Chinese regions. "A natural friendship between young people gave a new impetus to friendly relations between Russia and China," Putin said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in turn, said he was happy to be back in the Ocean Children’s Center eight years after his first visit. He also said that the two countries’ youngsters were the future of Chinese-Russian relations and expressed hope that the friendship between the two counties would grow stronger.