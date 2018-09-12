Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin praises Russian-Chinese relations

Business & Economy
September 12, 16:25 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Putin says Russia and China have developed unique relations based on trust, cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The relations that Moscow and Beijing have recently built are unique, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing kids at the Ocean Children’s Center located in the Ussuri Bay on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia and China place great importance on regional cooperation, says Putin

The Russian president visited the center together with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as the facility is currently hosting a Russian-Chinese friendship festival dedicated to the tenth anniversary of a visit by Chinese children affected by an earthquake that hit China’s Sichuan, Gansu and Shanxi provinces in 2008.

"Russia and China have developed unique relations based on trust, cooperation, mutual understanding and efforts to accomplish common tasks," Putin said. "We definitely believe that you are the future of our countries," he told the children.

According to the Russian president, in 2008, Moscow put forward "a very modest initiative," inviting children from the quake-stricken Chinese provinces to visit the Ocean Center but it laid the foundation of friendship between the facility and Chinese regions. "A natural friendship between young people gave a new impetus to friendly relations between Russia and China," Putin said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in turn, said he was happy to be back in the Ocean Children’s Center eight years after his first visit. He also said that the two countries’ youngsters were the future of Chinese-Russian relations and expressed hope that the friendship between the two counties would grow stronger.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
2
Kremlin suggests waiting for alleged Skripal poisoning suspects to make public appearance
3
Russia plans to launch four industrial zones abroad in 6 years
4
Putin recommends special status for Russky Island
5
Russian Tupolev-95MS bombers launch cruise missiles at Vostok-2018 exercise
6
Washington cannot expect long-term success of sanctions policy, Lavrov says
7
Air forces S-300 and S-400 systems become operational at Vostok 2018 drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT