Russian Railways to prepare study for ‘light metro’ line construction in Vietnam

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. RZD International (Russian Railways’ subsidiary) will prepare a feasibility study for the construction of a light rapid transit (LRT) line in Vietnam, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"RZD International and a group of Vietnamese investors headed by Lung Lo Construction Corporation signed a partnership agreement on the ‘Light Metro’ Line (LRT) construction project in Vietnam," the statement said.

The signing has been part of the official visit of the General Secretary of the country’s Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong to Russia.

"The signed document defines the main principles of cooperation on the development of the project. It also establishes the roles of the parties at the current phase of collaboration," the company said.

RZD International will provide expert support and prepare a feasibility study for the project "in accordance with the best Russian and world's practices," the statement said. The LRT line will be constructed inTan Tieu - Linh Dong - Long Thanh Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province in Vietnam.

The agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding on joint development of infrastructure projects in the railway transport field in Vietnam by RZD International and Lung Lo Construction Corporation in September 2017.